Reds play the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Reds: Rhett Lowder (1-2, 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -123, Pirates +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati is 38-41 in home games and 75-80 overall. The Reds are 42-68 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Pittsburgh has a 34-42 record on the road and a 72-82 record overall. The Pirates have gone 44-19 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 34 doubles, nine triples and 24 home runs while hitting .260 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Pirates. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-42 with four doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Pirates: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Kyle Nicolas: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Ben Heller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.