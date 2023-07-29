Reds play the Dodgers leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (57-48, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -205, Reds +172; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 58-44 record overall and a 30-19 record at home. The Dodgers are 45-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 29-22 on the road and 57-48 overall. The Reds are 34-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Reds are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .277 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 19-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 15 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .276 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .297 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.