Reds play the Cubs leading series 1-0

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (59-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Ben Lively (4-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (11-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -166, Reds +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Chicago has a 53-53 record overall and a 27-27 record in home games. The Cubs have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Cincinnati is 59-49 overall and 31-23 on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .414 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Reds have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 14-for-38 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits (20 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs). Matt McLain is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

