Reds play the Brewers with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (1-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, five strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-0, 1.51 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 30-32 overall and 15-15 at home. The Reds have a 21-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Milwaukee has a 33-29 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 12 home runs while slugging .456. Tyler Stephenson is 12 for 37 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a .295 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has six doubles, three triples and four home runs. Christian Yelich is 18 for 41 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .266 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.