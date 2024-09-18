Reds play the Braves on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (6-7, 3.73 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Reds: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.73 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -151, Reds +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

Cincinnati is 74-78 overall and 37-39 at home. The Reds have gone 35-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Atlanta has a 39-37 record on the road and an 81-70 record overall. The Braves have a 59-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Reds hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 28 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 11-for-35 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .303 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 37 home runs, 69 walks and 98 RBI. Matt Olson is 13-for-34 with a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: day-to-day (elbow), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.