Reds place outfielder Fraley on injured list with left calf tenderness

Fraley is hitting .205 with three homers and nine RBIs in 28 games this season.

His is the latest in a string of injuries for the Reds, who placed right-hander Hunter Greene on the injured list with a groin strain Friday.

Utility player Connor Joe took his place on the roster a day after being traded from the San Diego Padres for minor league reliever Andrew Moore.

