Reds place outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list and activate catcher Tyler Stephenson

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain and activated catcher Tyler Stephenson on Friday.
Hays, who is batting .365 in 13 games with five home runs and 13 runs batted in, injured himself while running the bases during Cincinnati's 3-1 victory on Monday over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Reds chose to retroactively start Hays' stint on the injured list on Tuesday.
Stephenson has been sidelined by a left oblique strain since the regular season began. He played in 138 games last season, 127 of them as catcher.
The Reds were scheduled to host Washington on Friday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
In Other News