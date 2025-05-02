Reds place outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list and activate catcher Tyler Stephenson

The Cincinnati Reds have placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain and activated catcher Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays grounds out but drives in a run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Bradley Blalock in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Austin Hays grounds out but drives in a run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Bradley Blalock in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news
42 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list because of a left hamstring strain and activated catcher Tyler Stephenson on Friday.

Hays, who is batting .365 in 13 games with five home runs and 13 runs batted in, injured himself while running the bases during Cincinnati's 3-1 victory on Monday over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Reds chose to retroactively start Hays' stint on the injured list on Tuesday.

Stephenson has been sidelined by a left oblique strain since the regular season began. He played in 138 games last season, 127 of them as catcher.

The Reds were scheduled to host Washington on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
US Marshals arrest Cincinnati man for rape, kidnapping in Trenton
2
Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe
3
Hearsay could be allowed in case against Hamilton man charged in rape
4
Suspect identified in Franklin, Middletown vehicle pursuit
5
Middie shortstop is queen of the long ball