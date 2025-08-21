Reds place catcher Tyler Stephenson on injured list because of thumb injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a small fracture on the tip of his left thumb, an injury he initially sustained while catching a pitch from hard-throwing right-hander Hunter Greene last week.

Stephenson, who is batting .226 nine homers and 36 RBIs in 72 games, aggravated the injury while catching Nick Lodolo’s bullpen session Tuesday night before a against the Los Angeles Angels and was sent for X-rays, which revealed the fracture.