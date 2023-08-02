Reds place Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list because of a right pectoral strain

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
30 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville.

Lively (4-7, 5.20 ERA) allowed 13 runs across four innings in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Duarte’s return to the Reds comes just a day after the team optioned him to Triple-A to open a spot for newly acquired reliever Sam Moll.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Amid failed compliance checks, Oxford restricts new tobacco businesses...
2
Chicken, waffles and more chicken: These new restaurants are coming to...
3
‘Voices of America Country Music Fest’ to bring estimated 80K...
4
‘It’s terrible what’s happening’: 5 million Kias and Hyundais still...
5
M. Night Shyamalan to film new movie in Cincinnati
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top