Reds pitcher Frankie Montas injured in the first inning against the Angels

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels' Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm on Sunday.
Montas was replaced by Brent Suter after only 16 pitches.
The Dominican pitcher missed all but one game last season with the Yankees with a shoulder injury.
Montas was the opening day starter for the Reds. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA coming into the start.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
More than 100 volunteers make major renovations to Middletown park’s...
2
Kings Island opens for 2024 season, celebrates 45 years of The Beast
3
Miami Conservancy District to host further discussion in Hamilton on...
4
Prescription Drug Take Back Day nears. Here’s what to know.
5
ODOT launches roadwork season: Butler County to see $34 million in...