Reds pitcher Frankie Montas injured in the first inning against the Angels

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels’ Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm

Credit: AP

news
50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels' Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm on Sunday.

Montas was replaced by Brent Suter after only 16 pitches.

The Dominican pitcher missed all but one game last season with the Yankees with a shoulder injury.

Montas was the opening day starter for the Reds. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA coming into the start.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

