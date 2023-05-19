X

Reds open 3-game series with the Yankees

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees (26-20, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-4, 6.30 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (1-1, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the New York Yankees on Friday to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 19-24 record overall and a 12-9 record at home. The Reds have an 11-6 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 10-10 record in road games and a 26-20 record overall. The Yankees have a 15-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has three home runs, 20 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .289 for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 12-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs while slugging .612. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .253 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

