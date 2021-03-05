Reds OF Akiyama returns to camp after wife seriously injured

Akaya Akiyama was hospitalized after being injured by the tree last week while she was walking in Sharon Woods in Cincinnati. Her husband said Thursday that her condition is improving.

“I was in the hospital with her, I was spending time with (the) kids,” the 32-year-old Akiyama said through a translator at the team's spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. “I think it was the inevitable time that I needed with this week away.”