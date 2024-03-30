Reds meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Washington Nationals
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
X

Washington Nationals (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -166, Nationals +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati had an 82-80 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Reds pitching staff had a 4.83 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Washington had a 71-91 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Nationals scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 5.2 in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (thumb), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (neck/chest), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Intersections closed but no injuries in Middletown train, vehicle crash
2
Noise complaints from Kroger distribution center studied
3
$1.8 billion Cleveland-Cliffs plan means more jobs, stability for...
4
Missing Trenton man with dementia found safe
5
Best of Butler County: It’s the last day to nominate, so submit your...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top