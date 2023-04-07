X

Reds manager Bell misses game with minor medical procedure

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell is missing a game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed Friday's game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Benavides has been Bell's bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until Thursday's game was rained out.

Bell was expected to return to the bench for Saturday's game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

