Reds lose 4-2 to the Brewers but end up in playoffs anyway after Mets fall

The Reds and Mets both finished the season at 83-79, but the Reds owned the head-to-head tiebreaker after going 4-2 against the Mets this season. The Reds head to Los Angeles to begin a Wild Card Series against the defending World Series champion Dodgers on Tuesday.

Cincinnati took an early 2-0 lead on leadoff homers by Elly De La Cruz in the second inning and TJ Friedl in the third. De La Cruz hit his 402-foot shot off Freddy Peralta, while Friedl delivered a 416-foot blast off DL Hall.

Milwaukee cut the lead to 2-1 when Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang opened the third inning with back-to-back doubles.

Danny Jansen put Milwaukee ahead 3-2 by hitting a two-run homer off Brady Singer in the fourth. Andrew Vaughn added a two-out RBI double off Nick Lodolo later in the inning to make it 4-2.

Singer (14-12) struck out five but allowed three runs, five hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Five Milwaukee relievers combined to hold the Reds hitless after the third inning. Abner Uribe retired the side in order in the ninth for his seventh save in nine opportunities.

Key moment

Milwaukee closer Trevor Megill (6-3) pitched in a game for the first time since Aug. 24 after recovering from a right flexor strain that had landed him on the injured list. The All-Star closer worked the fourth inning and retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

Key stat

The Brewers finished the regular season at 97-65, the best record in franchise history. Milwaukee went 96-66 in 2011 and 2018.

Up next

The Reds open their Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Los Angeles. The Brewers will host either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres in Game 1 of an NL Division Series on Saturday.

