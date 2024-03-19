Reds looking at potential replacements in center field after starter TJ Friedl breaks wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are exploring their options after starting center fielder TJ Friedl broke his right wrist on a diving play in spring training last Saturday.

The loss of one of the Reds' best players is a blow to a team that already expects to start the season without left-handed starter Nick Lodolo (leg) and relievers Ian Gibaut (forearm) and Alex Young (back).

In addition, promising rookie infielder Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the season because he tested positive for a banned sustance.

Friedl, diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in the distal radius, will be out for an undetermined portion of the early season. Stuart Fairchild and Will Benson are potential replacements in center field.

The Reds open March 28 against the Washington Nationals.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

