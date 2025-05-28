Reds look to sweep 3-game series over the Royals

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.54 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Royals: Noah Cameron (1-1, 0.93 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -119, Royals +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City has a 29-27 record overall and a 17-11 record in home games. The Royals have gone 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati is 14-14 on the road and 28-28 overall. The Reds have gone 5-8 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 28 RBIs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10 for 40 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 17 for 41 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (groin), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (finger), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.