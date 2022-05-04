Reds look to stop 7-game slide, take on the Brewers

Milwaukee is 8-4 at home and 15-8 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-2 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 1-7 record at home and a 3-20 record overall. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .242 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI while hitting .232 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 1-9, .230 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.