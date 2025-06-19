Reds look to keep home win streak going, host the Twins

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (4-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Twins -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Minnesota Twins trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati has gone 20-16 at home and 39-35 overall. The Reds have a 32-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 36-37 overall and 16-25 in road games. The Twins are 18-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 30 extra base hits (14 doubles and 16 home runs). Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10 for 38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 13 home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBIs while hitting .274 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 15 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Twins: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (arm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.