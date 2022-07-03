journal-news logo
Reds look to break skid in game against the Braves

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (46-33, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -156, Reds +133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four in a row.

Cincinnati has a 12-25 record at home and a 26-51 record overall. The Reds are 15-39 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Atlanta has a 22-16 record on the road and a 46-33 record overall. Braves hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer is fourth on the Reds with a .284 batting average, and has 16 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 39 RBI. Nick Senzel is 13-for-31 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 10-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .259 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (hand), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (left hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

