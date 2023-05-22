Reds look to break 4-game losing streak, take on the Cardinals

Cincinnati is 19-27 overall and 12-12 at home. The Reds have a 15-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 21-27 record overall and a 10-12 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 13-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 13-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 15-for-33 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.