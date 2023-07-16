Reds look to break 3-game skid, take on the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (51-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-43, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Reds: Ben Lively (4-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -131, Brewers +111; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cincinnati has a 23-23 record at home and a 50-43 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee is 51-42 overall and 25-21 in road games. The Brewers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.01.

The teams square off Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .273 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-42 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with a .278 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI. William Contreras is 17-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (back), Rowdy Tellez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.