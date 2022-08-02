Reds keep shedding veterans, deal Drury, Mahle at deadline

Drury said he's happy to go to a contender. The Padres are in second place behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

“To be part of that lineup is going to be pretty special, and I’m excited to help them win ball games,” he said.

In exchange for Drury, the Reds got shortstop Victor Acosta, who, according to MLB Pipeline, is the Padres' No. 8 prospect.

The 27-year-old Mahle joins ex-Reds pitcher Sonny Gray with AL Central-leading Minnesota and is expected to bolster a pitching staff ravaged by injuries. Mahle is making $5.2 million this season and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

“Losing is never fun, so that’s always disappointing,” said Mahle, who was in his sixth season with the Reds. "They’ve been good to me. I’m going to miss everyone here, but I’m excited to move on and see what’s in store for me.”

Before the season, the Reds traded away former All-Stars Gray, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, and All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies.

