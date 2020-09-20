Reds host White Sox, look to build on Bauer's solid outing

The Reds are 13-12 on their home turf. Cincinnati ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .259.

The White Sox are 17-8 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 45 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 31 extra base hits and is batting .330.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

