Reds host the Yankees to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Allan Winans (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -125, Reds +105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Cincinnati is 20-17 in home games and 40-38 overall. The Reds are 21-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 45-32 overall and 21-16 in road games. The Yankees have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13 for 41 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Yankees. Trent Grisham is 9 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 3-7, .227 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (groin), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

