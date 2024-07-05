Reds host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds host the Detroit Tigers to start a three-game series
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Detroit Tigers (39-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-45, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (2-8, 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (2-1, 3.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -115, Tigers -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Cincinnati is 20-23 at home and 42-45 overall. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .379.

Detroit has a 39-48 record overall and a 20-26 record in road games. The Tigers are 18-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .239 for the Reds. Jonathan India is 17-for-37 with 10 doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with a .259 batting average, and has 16 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI. Colten Keith is 11-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .196 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

