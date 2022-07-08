journal-news logo
X

Reds host the Rays in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (45-37, second in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-54, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.74 ERA, .81 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -161, Reds +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Cincinnati has gone 15-28 at home and 29-54 overall. The Reds are 19-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay has a 45-37 record overall and a 20-20 record on the road. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads Cincinnati with 17 home runs while slugging .520. Nick Senzel is 10-for-31 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .295 batting average to rank 11th on the Rays, and has 14 doubles and three home runs. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County Juvenile Court director retires after 40 years of service
2
Hamilton’s Urban Backyard to host Sunday afternoon jazz concert
3
Legendary country singer Doug Stone to perform on Sorg stage
4
Top local news for Thursday, July 7, 2022
5
Part of Millikin Road closed due to crash and downed power lines
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top