Reds host the Orioles on 3-game home slide

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (2-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-0, 1.87 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -114, Orioles -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cincinnati is 9-9 at home and 16-17 overall. The Reds have gone 14-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore is 10-4 in road games and 22-11 overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.39 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has three doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI for the Reds. Will Benson is 8-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, three triples and 10 home runs while hitting .280 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .190 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Orioles: 7-3, .221 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.