Reds host the Mariners to open 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Monday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners (77-59, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-68, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0); Reds: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Seattle Mariners to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 33-36 record in home games and a 71-68 record overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .411.

Seattle has a 38-30 record in road games and a 77-59 record overall. The Mariners have a 57-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 73 RBI for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .285 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 88 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 15-for-40 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), Emerson Hancock: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (thumb), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

