Reds host the Giants in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -122, Giants +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 52-56 record overall and a 27-29 record in home games. The Reds rank eighth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 21-33 in road games and 54-56 overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs while hitting .262 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 15-for-27 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos ranks third on the Giants with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.