Reds host the Giants in first of 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds host the San Francisco Giants to begin a three-game series
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

San Francisco Giants (54-56, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (52-56, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -122, Giants +103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to open a three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 52-56 record overall and a 27-29 record in home games. The Reds rank eighth in the NL with 119 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 21-33 in road games and 54-56 overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs while hitting .262 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 15-for-27 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos ranks third on the Giants with 29 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Tyler Fitzgerald is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.93 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do
2
‘It means freedom’: How a Lebanon prison’s running club made a profound...
3
From Legos to engine blocks: University of Cincinnati engineering co-op...
4
Miami University recognized for increase in voting rates for eligible...
5
US Marshals capture man in Mexico wanted in 2004 Hamilton homicide
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top