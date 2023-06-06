Reds host the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Cincinnati is 27-33 overall and 15-17 in home games. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Los Angeles has a 35-25 record overall and a 15-15 record on the road. The Dodgers lead the NL with 101 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with eight home runs while slugging .493. Jonathan India is 9-for-41 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .335 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 35 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.47 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (back), Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (allergies), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.