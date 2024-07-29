Reds host the Cubs to begin 3-game series

The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Chicago Cubs (51-56, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-55, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Cincinnati is 50-55 overall and 25-28 in home games. The Reds are 35-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 51-56 overall and 24-31 in road games. The Cubs have a 20-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .237 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 40 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Patrick Wisdom is 4-for-10 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.98 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield chamber has openings for next leadership class
2
Are there ghosts in Sorg Opera House? Take a history tour
3
Consolidating Butler County offices inching closer to reality
4
Former Hamilton YWCA building to get new life with Cincinnati developer
5
McCrabb: Hamilton man makes right call as heartburn turns out to be...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top