Reds host the Cubs to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Cincinnati is 50-55 overall and 25-28 in home games. The Reds are 35-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 51-56 overall and 24-31 in road games. The Cubs have a 20-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 64 RBI while hitting .237 for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 40 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Patrick Wisdom is 4-for-10 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .202 batting average, 3.98 ERA, even run differential

Cubs: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (finger), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.