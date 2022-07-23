journal-news logo
Reds host the Cardinals in the season opener

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals for the season opener

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (3-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-6, 6.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Reds +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds open the season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cincinnati went 83-79 overall and 44-37 at home last season. The Reds slugged .431 with a .759 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

St. Louis had a 90-72 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.98 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (leg), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

