Reds host Detroit Tigers, look to break home losing streak

The Cincinnati Reds look to stop their four-game home slide with a win against the Detroit Tigers
By The Associated Press
1 minute ago
Detroit Tigers (41-48, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-47, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (9-3, 2.45 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (5-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -142, Reds +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Detroit Tigers looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Cincinnati is 20-25 in home games and 42-47 overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.87.

Detroit is 41-48 overall and 22-26 on the road. The Tigers have a 19-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 19 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 9-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 17 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs for the Tigers. Colten Keith is 9-for-40 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 4-6, .202 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

