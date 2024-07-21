Reds head into matchup against the Nationals on losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (47-52, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (46-53, fourth in the NL East)
Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-8, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -118, Reds -102; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup with the Washington Nationals as losers of three straight games.
Washington has a 46-53 record overall and a 22-24 record in home games. The Nationals have a 26-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.
Cincinnati is 47-52 overall and 22-24 in road games. The Reds have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Nationals have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia leads the Nationals with a .277 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 14 walks and 45 RBI. Juan Yepez is 14-for-37 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Elly De La Cruz has 20 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-39 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs
Reds: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.