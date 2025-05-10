Reds get Connor Joe in trade with Padres for minor leaguer and cash

Joe is a career .241 hitter over six seasons with San Francisco, Colorado, Pittsburgh and San Diego.

Moore has a 4.15 ERA in 8 2/3 innings with Double-A Chattanooga this season. The Reds acquired him from Seattle as part of the package for Luis Castillo in 2022.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred outfielder Tyler Callihan to the 60-day injured list. He’s expected to miss at least two months after having surgery to repair a broken left forearm on Tuesday.

Cincinnati announced the moves during Friday night's game at Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb