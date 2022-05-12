Reds face the Pirates looking to break road skid

Pittsburgh is 7-7 in home games and 13-16 overall. The Pirates have an 11-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has a 5-9 record in home games and a 7-24 record overall. The Reds have a 0-4 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke'Bryan Hayes has a .327 batting average to rank 11th on the Pirates, and has eight doubles. Ben Gamel is 14-for-36 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Pham has five doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 12-for-37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Reds: 4-6, .245 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.