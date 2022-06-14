Reds face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona is 14-17 in home games and 29-34 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 10-22 in road games and 22-39 overall. The Reds have gone 13-27 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .488. Ketel Marte is 11-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 RBI for the Reds. Matt Reynolds is 10-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.