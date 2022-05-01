Reds enter matchup against the Rockies on losing streak

Colorado is 12-9 overall and 8-4 at home. The Rockies are fourth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Cincinnati has a 3-18 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Tommy Pham has four doubles, three home runs and six RBI for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 8-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Reds: 1-9, .229 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Reds: Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.