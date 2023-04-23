X

Reds enter matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates as losers of five straight games

Cincinnati Reds (7-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (0-0, 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Pirates: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 5.12 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -110, Reds -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds aim to break a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 15-7 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. The Pirates have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Cincinnati is 1-8 in road games and 7-14 overall. The Reds have a 4-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .294 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, five home runs, five walks and 18 RBI. Connor Joe is 13-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has seven doubles and a home run for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 12-for-33 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .278 batting average, 2.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Reds: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Son calls father - a golfer, fisherman, hustler, beer drinker...
2
Column: German Village business owner overcomes medical nightmare
3
Column: The origins of a bank building in downtown Hamilton
4
Dramatic mock crash warns Middletown students: Put down the phones, and...
5
Butler County among lowest water and sewer rates around the region
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top