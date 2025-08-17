Reds designate outfielder Jake Fraley for assignment

“We came to the idea of kind of giving Jake a chance to play where maybe he thinks he deserves to play, which I understand, is maybe better than him sitting the bench here,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “Stephenson is banged up. We were a little concerned about playing short, maybe a two-man bench.”

Fraley, 30, is in his fifth major-league season, his fourth with Cincinnati. He is batting .232 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 67 games.

He hyperextended his knee after making an error in left field to allow a run to score in the 10th inning of a 6-5, 11-inning loss to the first-place Brewers on Saturday. Francona said neither the miscue nor the injury factored into the DFA move.

Stephenson reaggravated an injury to his left thumb during the Pittsburgh series and is day to day. Jose Trevino, who was behind the plate Saturday night, got the start for Sunday's day game.

Francona said the decision on Fraley, a popular player among fans and in the clubhouse, wasn't easy.

“Not that I needed an excuse to lose sleep last night, but you do, because you're thinking about it," Francona said. "You're making decisions that alter their life. The day when I stop thinking about it, I will re-retire.”

Cincinnati, the only team this season that hasn't been swept in a series, has dropped the first two games of the three-game set against the Brewers, who have won 14 straight games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb