Reds designate OF Aquino for assignment, promote RHP Overton

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino holds a bat in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino holds a bat in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds cut outfielder Aristides Aquino, clearing a roster spot for right-hander Connor Overton to start Saturday night at Colorado.

Aquino was in his fifth season with the Reds and struggled this year, batting .049 with 23 strikeouts in 41 at-bats over 15 games.

The 28-year-old Overton made his major league debut last season, pitching for Toronto and Pittsburgh. His contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.

Aquino was designated for assignment. The 28-year-old hit .205 with 32 homers in 179 games for Cincinnati.

Manager David Bell said Aquino’s steadying clubhouse influence — he was a member of the Reds organization for 10 years — will be missed.

“It’s a tough day, for really our whole clubhouse,” Bell said. “He’s been such a big part of our team. We still believe in him as a player. He’s going to get another opportunity, I believe, in the major leagues somewhere. It could turn out that he would end up back here in our organization and we would welcome him back for sure.”

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino jumps but is unable to make a play on a double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino jumps but is unable to make a play on a double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino jumps but is unable to make a play on a double hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

