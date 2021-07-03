Reds deal Cubs seventh straight loss behind Gray, Votto

With two on in the sixth, Chicago manager David Ross called on left-hander Adam Morgan to face the lefty Votto with two outs. Votto responded with a liner to right for the double.

Jason Heyward drove in the only run for the Cubs with a two-out double in the fourth. The Cubs finished with six hits.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: CF Kris Bryant (side) and 1B Anthony Rizzo (back) returned to the lineup. 3B Patrick Wisdom also was back after leaving Wednesday’s game with a stiff neck and eye contusion from a collision with Milwaukee’s Tyrone Taylor while playing first base.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin (sore right wrist) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday. He got two at-bats off the bench in the Padres series. ... Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance in the Arizona rookie league. He hasn’t pitched for the Reds this season but could rejoin the club after the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

The Reds send right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-3) to the mound on Saturday against Chicago right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-7) on Saturday. Mahle allowed four runs and six hits in six innings in a loss to Atlanta last Sunday. Alzolay also had a rough outing Sunday, lasting just three innings in a loss to the Dodgers.

