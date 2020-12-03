Reds cut Bradley, Goodwin, Casali; agree to deal with Farmer

The team also announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to a one-year major league deal with infielder Kyle Farmer.

Bradley and Goodwin were both acquired in midseason trades as the Reds made a push for the playoffs. The right-handed Bradley, 28, came over from the Diamondbacks and pitched well in his six regular-season appearances with Cincinnati, giving up just one run over 7 1/3 innings. He allowed the deciding run in Game 1 of the team's NL wild-card series against the Braves, which Atlanta won 1-0 in 13 innings.