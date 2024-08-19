Reds bring up Julian Aguiar from Triple-A to start at Toronto

The Cincinnati Reds have selected the contract of right-hander Julian Aguiar from Triple-A Louisville
news
56 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds selected the contract of right-hander Julian Aguiar from Triple-A Louisville and said the 23-year-old would make his major league debut by starting Monday night at Toronto on Monday night in place of injured All-Star Hunter Greene.

Cincinnati’s 11th-ranked prospect according to Major League Baseball, Aguiar was 5-4 with a 3.79 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A. He was a 12-round draft pick in 2021.

Greene, who is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA, was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday because of a sore elbow. He had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Also Monday, the Reds recalled right-hander Christian Roa from Louisville and placed him on the 60-day injured list because of a sprained right shoulder. Right-hander Casey Legumina was optioned to Triple-A following Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Male victim hospitalized after being shot in Fairfield
2
Two marijuana dispensaries apply to set up shop in Middletown’s East...
3
French Toast Heaven coming to Hamilton’s Main Street
4
More than 5,800 renters in Butler County got help to stay in their...
5
Reily Twp. bans cannabis dispensaries
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top