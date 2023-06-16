Reds bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Astros

Cincinnati Reds (34-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-30, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, .00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (2-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -192, Reds +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 20-15 record at home and a 39-30 record overall. The Astros are 31-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 34-35 overall and 17-17 on the road. The Reds have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has a .295 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jose Abreu is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has a .278 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles and eight home runs. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 8-2, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.