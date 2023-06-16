X

Reds bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Astros

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds look to keep a five-game win streak intact when they play the Houston Astros

Cincinnati Reds (34-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (39-30, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, .00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (2-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -192, Reds +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds are looking to extend a five-game win streak with a victory against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 20-15 record at home and a 39-30 record overall. The Astros are 31-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 34-35 overall and 17-17 on the road. The Reds have a 21-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Dubon has a .295 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 14 doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jose Abreu is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jonathan India has a .278 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles and eight home runs. Matt McLain is 13-for-43 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 8-2, .263 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (wrist), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown now has grants to help city’s small businesses
2
44 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
3
‘Night Out at the Nook’ is opportunity for public to experience...
4
3 boys killed, father in custody in Clermont County
5
Apartments, hotel and more being planned for busy Hamilton location
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top