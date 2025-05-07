Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.53 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Braves -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into the matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four straight games.

Atlanta is 17-18 overall and 11-5 in home games. The Braves rank fourth in the NL with 40 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Cincinnati is 18-19 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Reds have gone 13-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has four doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 10 extra base hits (five doubles and five home runs). Jose Trevino is 9 for 36 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Noelvi Marte: day-to-day (side), Tyler Callihan: 10-Day IL (arm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.