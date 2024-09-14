Reds bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (8-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -238, Reds +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 41-32 in home games and 78-69 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .422 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 72-77 record overall and a 36-38 record in road games. The Reds have a 51-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 21 home runs, 57 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .239 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 9-for-38 with a double, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .259 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 33 doubles, eight triples and 24 home runs. Ty France is 12-for-39 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .209 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.