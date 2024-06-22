Reds bring 1-0 series advantage over Red Sox into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -125, Reds +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Cincinnati is 19-19 in home games and 36-39 overall. The Reds have gone 24-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 22-16 record in road games and a 40-36 record overall. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.45.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .506. TJ Friedl is 7-for-36 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler O'Neill leads the Red Sox with 15 home runs while slugging .534. Jarren Duran is 17-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .297 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Rob Refsnyder: day-to-day (knee), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (ankle), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.