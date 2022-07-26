journal-news logo
Reds bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins (45-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (6-5, 3.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (3-11, 5.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -115, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Cincinnati has a 37-58 record overall and a 21-29 record in home games. The Reds are 26-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 23-28 record on the road and a 45-51 record overall. The Marlins have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.86.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 20 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 14-for-30 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .238 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 12-for-32 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

